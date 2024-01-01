Menu
CERTIFIED, 7 PASSENGERS, ROOF RACKS

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED. All prices are plus HST and licensing.

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan.

Ontario Greenlight Motors
1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST, MISSISSAUGA, L5E 1E6
905 278 1300
www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com
UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

179,000 KM

$9,485

+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CERTIFIED, 7 PASSENGERS, ROOF RACKS

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CERTIFIED, 7 PASSENGERS, ROOF RACKS

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,485

+ taxes & licensing

179,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price, ABSOLUTELY NO FEES

CERTIFIED, 7 PASSENGERS, ROOF RACKS

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED. ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE. Ontario Greenlight Motors. All prices are plus HST and licensing.

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan.

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST, MISSISSAUGA, L5E 1E6

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
$9,485

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan