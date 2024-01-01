$12,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey
AWD 4dr R/T
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 145,275 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 8.9%
Loaded, climate control, Bluetooth, Backup Sensors, Axillary, USB, heated seats/steering wheel, Remote start, rear air/heat & more. Super clean, nonsmoker, no pets. Runs like new. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2015 Journey Crossroad 7 pass., 158k $10990 /// 2015 Nissan Pathfinder S, 157k $9500
Over 20 SUVs avail.
Vehicle Features
