FINANCE FROM 8.9%       

Loaded, climate control, Bluetooth, Backup Sensors, Axillary, USB, heated seats/steering wheel, Remote start, rear air/heat &  more. Super clean, nonsmoker, no pets. Runs like new. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2015 Journey Crossroad 7 pass., 158k $10990    ///     2015 Nissan Pathfinder S, 157k $9500             

Over 20 SUVs avail.

2016 Dodge Journey

145,275 KM

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T

2016 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

145,275KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDDFG0GT221231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 145,275 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 8.9%       

Loaded, climate control, Bluetooth, Backup Sensors, Axillary, USB, heated seats/steering wheel, Remote start, rear air/heat &  more. Super clean, nonsmoker, no pets. Runs like new. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2015 Journey Crossroad 7 pass., 158k $10990    ///     2015 Nissan Pathfinder S, 157k $9500             

Over 20 SUVs avail. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2016 Dodge Journey