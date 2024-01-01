Menu
<p>*****MANUAL TRANSMISSION******CARPROOF Clean! Comes certified with a one year or 20,000km powertrain warranty. Back up camera, bluetooth,steering wheel controls, satellite radio, heated front seats.</p>

2016 Kia Forte Koup

272,420 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Forte Koup

2dr Cpe Man SX

2016 Kia Forte Koup

2dr Cpe Man SX

Location

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

272,420KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAFZ6A32G5483674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 272,420 KM

Vehicle Description

*****MANUAL TRANSMISSION******CARPROOF Clean! Comes certified with a one year or 20,000km powertrain warranty. Back up camera, bluetooth,steering wheel controls, satellite radio, heated front seats.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

2016 Kia Forte Koup