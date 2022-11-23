Menu
2016 Kia Rondo

177,790 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2016 Kia Rondo

FX

Location

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

177,790KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9379627
  • Stock #: G7139166
  • VIN: KNAHT8A33G7139166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,790 KM

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

