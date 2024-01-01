Menu
2009 Kia Rondo

148,071 KM

Details Description Features

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
2009 Kia Rondo

4dr Wgn V6 EX

2009 Kia Rondo

4dr Wgn V6 EX

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

Sale

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

148,071KM
Used
VIN KNAFG526097258430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 258430
  • Mileage 148,071 KM

Vehicle Description

Sold As Is

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD & Steptronic mode
Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes
54 amp/hr battery w/battery saver

Exterior

Roof Rails
Fog Lamps
Body-coloured bumpers
Front/rear mud guards
Chrome accented radiator grille
Projection headlamps
Heated pwr mirrors
Chrome accented door handles
Chrome accented side moulding
Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer
Windshield wiper de-icer

Interior

Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Rear Window Defroster
Front/rear floor mats
Front armrest w/storage
Illuminated ignition switch
Pwr windows w/driver auto down
Pollen/dust filter
Centre-stack rear seat ducts
Front/rear door map pocket
Overhead sunglass holder
Extending sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Front map lamp
Leather-wrapped gear shift knob
Rear coat hook
Cargo net hooks
Front/rear assist grips
Front seat back pockets
Metallic painted door handles & centre fascia

Safety

Electronic Brake Distribution
Front/rear crumple zones
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Side-impact door beams
Front seat-mounted side airbags
3-point seatbelts w/front height adjustment
Front anti-whiplash active headrests
Impact-sensing door unlock
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Transmission shift interlock
Rear child safety locks
Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor

Media / Nav / Comm

audio controls
Roof mounted micro antenna

Power Options

(2) pwr outlets-inc: (1) front

Powertrain

2.7L 24-valve V6 engine

Additional Features

pretensioners
Leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel w/cruise
(1) cargo area
delay-out centre cabin & cargo lamps
Towing/lashing hooks
(2) front cupholders & (2) rear bottle holders

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

2009 Kia Rondo