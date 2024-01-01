$3,499+ tax & licensing
2009 Kia Rondo
4dr Wgn V6 EX
148,071KM
Used
VIN KNAFG526097258430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 258430
- Mileage 148,071 KM
Vehicle Description
Sold As Is
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD & Steptronic mode
Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes
54 amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Exterior
Roof Rails
Fog Lamps
Body-coloured bumpers
Front/rear mud guards
Chrome accented radiator grille
Projection headlamps
Heated pwr mirrors
Chrome accented door handles
Chrome accented side moulding
Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer
Windshield wiper de-icer
Interior
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Rear Window Defroster
Front/rear floor mats
Front armrest w/storage
Illuminated ignition switch
Pwr windows w/driver auto down
Pollen/dust filter
Centre-stack rear seat ducts
Front/rear door map pocket
Overhead sunglass holder
Extending sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Front map lamp
Leather-wrapped gear shift knob
Rear coat hook
Cargo net hooks
Front/rear assist grips
Front seat back pockets
Metallic painted door handles & centre fascia
Safety
Electronic Brake Distribution
Front/rear crumple zones
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Side-impact door beams
Front seat-mounted side airbags
3-point seatbelts w/front height adjustment
Front anti-whiplash active headrests
Impact-sensing door unlock
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Transmission shift interlock
Rear child safety locks
Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor
Media / Nav / Comm
audio controls
Roof mounted micro antenna
Power Options
(2) pwr outlets-inc: (1) front
Powertrain
2.7L 24-valve V6 engine
Additional Features
pretensioners
Leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel w/cruise
(1) cargo area
delay-out centre cabin & cargo lamps
Towing/lashing hooks
(2) front cupholders & (2) rear bottle holders
