2016 Mazda MAZDA3

169,255 KM

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

4dr Sdn Man GS w/P-Moon

4dr Sdn Man GS w/P-Moon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

169,255KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9492634
  • Stock #: pdc028
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V76GM240538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,255 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

NO ACCIDENTS   60 days bumper to bumper warranty !!!   

Fully loaded, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, alloys, tinted, keyless with 2 key fobs. Well maintained with all service records.  Super sharp looking. Drives excellent. RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2014 Ford Focus SE, auto, w/Leather/P-Moon, 160k  $8500   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

