$10,500+ tax & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Man GS w/P-Moon
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,500
- Listing ID: 9492634
- Stock #: pdc028
- VIN: 3MZBM1V76GM240538
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,255 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
NO ACCIDENTS 60 days bumper to bumper warranty !!!
Fully loaded, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, alloys, tinted, keyless with 2 key fobs. Well maintained with all service records. Super sharp looking. Drives excellent. RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2014 Ford Focus SE, auto, w/Leather/P-Moon, 160k $8500
Vehicle Features
