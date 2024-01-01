Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 8.9%  </p><p>Loaded, a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, cruise, all power, keyless. Super economical & spacious. Runs excellent. Brand new brakes & tires all around. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2018 Nissan Versa Note S, 145k $9500    </p>

2016 Nissan Micra

142,335 KM

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Micra

4dr HB AUTO SV

2016 Nissan Micra

4dr HB AUTO SV

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

142,335KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CK3CP5GL265399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # pdc020
  • Mileage 142,335 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 8.9%  

Loaded, a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, cruise, all power, keyless. Super economical & spacious. Runs excellent. Brand new brakes & tires all around. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2018 Nissan Versa Note S, 145k $9500    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-XXXX

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Nissan Micra