$26,888+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
2016 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
$26,888
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,410 KM
Vehicle Description
HYBRID! HYBRID! HYBRID!
Fuel saver right here! Look no further!
The perfect combination of luxury, reliability, fuel efficiency, and sporty style is right here! This stunning 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited finished in elegant Pearl White with a gorgeous black and brown leather interior is the SUV that checks every box.
From the moment you see it, this RAV4 Hybrid Limited stands out with its sharp design, upscale interior, and smooth, confident ride. Powered by Toyota’s legendary hybrid technology, you’ll enjoy incredible fuel economy without sacrificing performance; making every drive enjoyable whether you’re commuting through the city or heading out on a weekend getaway.
Inside, you’re welcomed by a premium cabin loaded with comfort and technology. Heated leather seats, heated steering wheel, sunroof, navigation, premium audio, backup camera, power liftgate, and so much more, this SUV was built to impress. The black and brown leather combination gives it a luxury feel that truly sets it apart from the average SUV.
Clean, stylish, dependable, and exceptionally well cared for, this RAV4 Hybrid Limited is the type of vehicle people wait for. Don’t miss your opportunity to own one of the most sought-after SUVs in the market!
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FINANCING - Financing is available on all makes and models. Available for all credit types and situations from New credit, Bad credit, No credit to Bankruptcy. Interest rates are subject to approval by lenders/banks. Please note all financing deals are subject to Lender fees and PPSA charges set out by the lender. In addition, there may be a Dealer Finance Fee of up to $999.00 (varies based on approvals).
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CERTIFICATION - We take your safety very seriously! That is why each of our vehicles is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by independent licensed mechanics. Safety Certification is available for $899.00 inclusive of a fresh oil & filter change, along with a $200 credit towards any extended warranty of your choice.
If NOT Certified, OMVIC AS-IS Disclosure applies:
“This vehicle is being sold “as is”, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
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PRICE - We know how important a fair price is to you and that is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST & Licensing. All our vehicles include a Free CarFax Canada report!
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WARRANTY - We have partnered with warranty providers such as Lubrico and A-Protect offering coverages for all types of vehicles and mileages. Durations are from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from standard Powertrain Warranties; Comprehensive Warranties to Technology and Hybrid Warranties. At Bespoke Auto Gallery, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs.
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TRADES – Not sure what to do with your current vehicle? Trade it in; We accept all years and models, just drive it in and have our appraiser look at it!
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COME SEE US AT OUR CENTRAL LOCATION @ 2044 KIPLING AVE, ETOBICOKE ON (Behind Pioneer Gas Station)
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
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Seating
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416-749-7979