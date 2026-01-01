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<p><strong>HYBRID! HYBRID! HYBRID!</strong></p><p>Fuel saver right here! Look no further!</p><p>The perfect combination of luxury, reliability, fuel efficiency, and sporty style is right here! This stunning 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited finished in elegant Pearl White with a gorgeous black and brown leather interior is the SUV that checks every box.</p><p>From the moment you see it, this RAV4 Hybrid Limited stands out with its sharp design, upscale interior, and smooth, confident ride. Powered by Toyota’s legendary hybrid technology, you’ll enjoy incredible fuel economy without sacrificing performance; making every drive enjoyable whether you’re commuting through the city or heading out on a weekend getaway.</p><p>Inside, you’re welcomed by a premium cabin loaded with comfort and technology. Heated leather seats, heated steering wheel, sunroof, navigation, premium audio, backup camera, power liftgate, and so much more, this SUV was built to impress. The black and brown leather combination gives it a luxury feel that truly sets it apart from the average SUV.</p><p>Clean, stylish, dependable, and exceptionally well cared for, this RAV4 Hybrid Limited is the type of vehicle people wait for. Don’t miss your opportunity to own one of the most sought-after SUVs in the market!</p><p>______________________________________________<br>FINANCING - Financing is available on all makes and models.  Available for all credit types and situations from New credit, Bad credit, No credit to Bankruptcy.  Interest rates are subject to approval by lenders/banks. Please note all financing deals are subject to Lender fees and PPSA charges set out by the lender. In addition, there may be a Dealer Finance Fee of up to $999.00 (varies based on approvals).<br>_______________________________________________<br>CERTIFICATION - We take your safety very seriously! That is why each of our vehicles is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by independent licensed mechanics.  Safety Certification is available for $899.00 inclusive of a fresh oil & filter change, along with a $200 credit towards any extended warranty of your choice.<br>If NOT Certified, OMVIC AS-IS Disclosure applies:<br>“This vehicle is being sold “as is”, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.<br>_______________________________________________<br>PRICE - We know how important a fair price is to you and that is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST & Licensing.  All our vehicles include a Free CarFax Canada report! <br>_______________________________________________<br>WARRANTY - We have partnered with warranty providers such as Lubrico and A-Protect offering coverages for all types of vehicles and mileages.  Durations are from 3 months to 4 years in length.  Coverage ranges from standard Powertrain Warranties; Comprehensive Warranties to Technology and Hybrid Warranties.  At Bespoke Auto Gallery, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs.<br>_______________________________________________<br>TRADES – Not sure what to do with your current vehicle?  Trade it in; We accept all years and models, just drive it in and have our appraiser look at it!<br>_____________________________________________<br>COME SEE US AT OUR CENTRAL LOCATION @ 2044 KIPLING AVE, ETOBICOKE ON (Behind Pioneer Gas Station)</p>

2016 Toyota RAV4

110,410 KM

Details Description Features

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
14143318

2016 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

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$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
110,410KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTMDJREV1GD009381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,410 KM

Vehicle Description

HYBRID! HYBRID! HYBRID!

Fuel saver right here! Look no further!

The perfect combination of luxury, reliability, fuel efficiency, and sporty style is right here! This stunning 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited finished in elegant Pearl White with a gorgeous black and brown leather interior is the SUV that checks every box.

From the moment you see it, this RAV4 Hybrid Limited stands out with its sharp design, upscale interior, and smooth, confident ride. Powered by Toyota’s legendary hybrid technology, you’ll enjoy incredible fuel economy without sacrificing performance; making every drive enjoyable whether you’re commuting through the city or heading out on a weekend getaway.

Inside, you’re welcomed by a premium cabin loaded with comfort and technology. Heated leather seats, heated steering wheel, sunroof, navigation, premium audio, backup camera, power liftgate, and so much more, this SUV was built to impress. The black and brown leather combination gives it a luxury feel that truly sets it apart from the average SUV.

Clean, stylish, dependable, and exceptionally well cared for, this RAV4 Hybrid Limited is the type of vehicle people wait for. Don’t miss your opportunity to own one of the most sought-after SUVs in the market!

______________________________________________
FINANCING - Financing is available on all makes and models.  Available for all credit types and situations from New credit, Bad credit, No credit to Bankruptcy.  Interest rates are subject to approval by lenders/banks. Please note all financing deals are subject to Lender fees and PPSA charges set out by the lender. In addition, there may be a Dealer Finance Fee of up to $999.00 (varies based on approvals).
_______________________________________________
CERTIFICATION - We take your safety very seriously! That is why each of our vehicles is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by independent licensed mechanics.  Safety Certification is available for $899.00 inclusive of a fresh oil & filter change, along with a $200 credit towards any extended warranty of your choice.
If NOT Certified, OMVIC AS-IS Disclosure applies:
“This vehicle is being sold “as is”, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
_______________________________________________
PRICE - We know how important a fair price is to you and that is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST & Licensing.  All our vehicles include a Free CarFax Canada report! 
_______________________________________________
WARRANTY - We have partnered with warranty providers such as Lubrico and A-Protect offering coverages for all types of vehicles and mileages.  Durations are from 3 months to 4 years in length.  Coverage ranges from standard Powertrain Warranties; Comprehensive Warranties to Technology and Hybrid Warranties.  At Bespoke Auto Gallery, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs.
_______________________________________________
TRADES – Not sure what to do with your current vehicle?  Trade it in; We accept all years and models, just drive it in and have our appraiser look at it!
_____________________________________________
COME SEE US AT OUR CENTRAL LOCATION @ 2044 KIPLING AVE, ETOBICOKE ON (Behind Pioneer Gas Station)

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
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$26,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2016 Toyota RAV4