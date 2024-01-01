$20,800+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCAB 163" XLT
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$20,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 171,225 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 8.9%
Loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, Sat. Sirius, remote start, cruise & more. Custom bumpers & wheels. Super clean interior, runs like new. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2017 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman Quad Cab 140.5" 3.6L, only 51k $20800 /// 2018 Ram 1500 Tradesman 3.0EcoDiesel, 251k $13500
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)