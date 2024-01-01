Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 8.9%  </p><p>Loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, Sat. Sirius, remote start, cruise & more. Custom bumpers & wheels. Super clean interior, runs like new. CERTIFIED.    </p><p>Also avail. 2017 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman Quad Cab 140.5 3.6L, only 51k $20800     ///     2018 Ram 1500 Tradesman 3.0EcoDiesel, 251k $13500   </p>

2017 Ford F-150

171,225 KM

4WD SUPERCAB 163" XLT

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
171,225KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ftfx1ef1hfc46952

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 171,225 KM

FINANCE FROM 8.9%  

Loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, Sat. Sirius, remote start, cruise & more. Custom bumpers & wheels. Super clean interior, runs like new. CERTIFIED.    

Also avail. 2017 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman Quad Cab 140.5" 3.6L, only 51k $20800     ///     2018 Ram 1500 Tradesman 3.0EcoDiesel, 251k $13500   

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

