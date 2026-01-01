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<p>FINANCE FROM 7.99%  </p><p>Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, push start, p/seats, tinted windows, 2 key/fobs. Runs strong. $1200 safety service included. CERTIFIED.    </p><p>Also avail. 2018 Infiniti Q50, 114k $14600     </p>

2017 Ford Mustang

171,713 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Mustang

V6 6 spd.

Watch This Vehicle
14414997

2017 Ford Mustang

V6 6 spd.

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
171,713KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1fa6p8am1h5285201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # pd018
  • Mileage 171,713 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 7.99%  

Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, push start, p/seats, tinted windows, 2 key/fobs. Runs strong. $1200 safety service included. CERTIFIED.    

Also avail. 2018 Infiniti Q50, 114k $14600     

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
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$12,990

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2017 Ford Mustang