$11,500+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Spark
4dr HB CVT LT P-Moon/Backup Cam/FREE winter tires
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,750 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 8.9%
Fully loaded, P-Moon, Backup Cam, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Alloys, fogs, keyless. Looks & runs excellent. Brand new brakes, 2 sets of tires. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2018 Nissan Versa Note S, 146k $8990 /// 2016 Nissan Micra SV, 143k $7500
Quick Links
