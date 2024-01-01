Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 8.9%  </p><p>Fully loaded, P-Moon, Backup Cam, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Alloys, fogs, keyless. Looks & runs excellent. Brand new brakes, 2 sets of tires. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2018 Nissan Versa Note S, 146k $8990    ///    2016 Nissan Micra SV, 143k $7500    </p>

2018 Chevrolet Spark

110,750 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Spark

4dr HB CVT LT P-Moon/Backup Cam/FREE winter tires

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Spark

4dr HB CVT LT P-Moon/Backup Cam/FREE winter tires

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1712945071
  2. 1712945070
  3. 1712945069
  4. 1712945070
  5. 1712945071
  6. 1712945070
  7. 1712945070
  8. 1712945069
  9. 1712945069
  10. 1712945069
  11. 1712945069
  12. 1712945069
  13. 1712945069
  14. 1712945069
  15. 1712945069
  16. 1712945068
  17. 1712945069
  18. 1712945069
  19. 1712945069
  20. 1712945069
  21. 1712945069
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
110,750KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KL8CD6SA1JC454392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,750 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 8.9%  

Fully loaded, P-Moon, Backup Cam, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Alloys, fogs, keyless. Looks & runs excellent. Brand new brakes, 2 sets of tires. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2018 Nissan Versa Note S, 146k $8990    ///    2016 Nissan Micra SV, 143k $7500    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2012 Chevrolet Traverse AWD 4dr 2LT for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2012 Chevrolet Traverse AWD 4dr 2LT 166,755 KM $7,800 + tax & lic
Used 2008 BMW 3 Series 2dr Cabriolet 335i RWD for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2008 BMW 3 Series 2dr Cabriolet 335i RWD 153,553 KM $12,800 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE Sport w/Navi for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE Sport w/Navi 121,035 KM $14,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Spark