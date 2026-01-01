$42,888+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Transit
T-350 Cab Chassis
2018 Ford Transit
T-350 Cab Chassis
Location
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221
$42,888
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 78,250 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Ford Transit Chassis Cab in a crisp white finish is a robust commercial vehicle with rear-wheel drive that promises reliable performance for every task. Built for those who demand efficiency and power, this model comes with the ORDER CODE 701A package, ensuring enhanced capabilities and handling.
The exterior boasts a professional and sturdy design, ideal for business needs, while the interior offers essential comfort features such as air conditioning and power windows to maintain a pleasant driving environment. With keyless entry making access convenient and brake assist ensuring added safety, every element is thoughtfully incorporated.
This Transit Chassis Cab is equipped with advanced technology that includes a 3.2L Powerstroke I5 Diesel engine, providing you with both power and fuel efficiency. The engine is complemented by dual heavy-duty batteries and a 70-amp-hour capacity for extended usage, along with a full trip computer in the message centre to keep you informed on the go. This vehicle also features engine-hour meter and PTC heater for ultimate driver convenience, as well as cruise control for smooth, relaxed drives.
Ideal for businesses seeking a versatile and dependable vehicle, this Ford Transit Chassis Cab is the perfect fit for commercial operations. Contact Summit Ford to learn more about this exceptional vehicle and how it can meet your specific needs.
Vehicle Features
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Interior
Mechanical
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Additional Features
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416-741-6221