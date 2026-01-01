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<p>The 2018 Ford Transit Chassis Cab in a crisp white finish is a robust commercial vehicle with rear-wheel drive that promises reliable performance for every task. Built for those who demand efficiency and power, this model comes with the ORDER CODE 701A package, ensuring enhanced capabilities and handling.</p><p>The exterior boasts a professional and sturdy design, ideal for business needs, while the interior offers essential comfort features such as air conditioning and power windows to maintain a pleasant driving environment. With keyless entry making access convenient and brake assist ensuring added safety, every element is thoughtfully incorporated.</p><p>This Transit Chassis Cab is equipped with advanced technology that includes a 3.2L Powerstroke I5 Diesel engine, providing you with both power and fuel efficiency. The engine is complemented by dual heavy-duty batteries and a 70-amp-hour capacity for extended usage, along with a full trip computer in the message centre to keep you informed on the go. This vehicle also features engine-hour meter and PTC heater for ultimate driver convenience, as well as cruise control for smooth, relaxed drives.</p><p>Ideal for businesses seeking a versatile and dependable vehicle, this Ford Transit Chassis Cab is the perfect fit for commercial operations. Contact Summit Ford to learn more about this exceptional vehicle and how it can meet your specific needs.</p>

2018 Ford Transit

78,250 KM

Details Description Features

$42,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Transit

T-350 Cab Chassis

Watch This Vehicle
14221703

2018 Ford Transit

T-350 Cab Chassis

Location

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1

416-741-6221

Contact Seller

$42,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
78,250KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FDBF6ZV3JKA28272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 78,250 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Ford Transit Chassis Cab in a crisp white finish is a robust commercial vehicle with rear-wheel drive that promises reliable performance for every task. Built for those who demand efficiency and power, this model comes with the ORDER CODE 701A package, ensuring enhanced capabilities and handling.

The exterior boasts a professional and sturdy design, ideal for business needs, while the interior offers essential comfort features such as air conditioning and power windows to maintain a pleasant driving environment. With keyless entry making access convenient and brake assist ensuring added safety, every element is thoughtfully incorporated.

This Transit Chassis Cab is equipped with advanced technology that includes a 3.2L Powerstroke I5 Diesel engine, providing you with both power and fuel efficiency. The engine is complemented by dual heavy-duty batteries and a 70-amp-hour capacity for extended usage, along with a full trip computer in the message centre to keep you informed on the go. This vehicle also features engine-hour meter and PTC heater for ultimate driver convenience, as well as cruise control for smooth, relaxed drives.

Ideal for businesses seeking a versatile and dependable vehicle, this Ford Transit Chassis Cab is the perfect fit for commercial operations. Contact Summit Ford to learn more about this exceptional vehicle and how it can meet your specific needs.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Safety

ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Additional Features

4X2
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Summit Ford

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
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416-741-XXXX

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416-741-6221

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$42,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Summit Ford

416-741-6221

2018 Ford Transit