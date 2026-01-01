$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Transit 250
2024 Ford Transit 250
Location
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221
Used
11,270KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTBR1C84RKB31049
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # PS23897
- Mileage 11,270 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
10 Speed Automatic
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
