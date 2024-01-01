$5,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Journey
FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$5,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 0340
- Mileage 289,000 KM
Vehicle Description
clean Car Fax, safety & powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. SUN ROOF, Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
FWD 4DR
5 Doors
3.6L 6CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Exterior Color
BLACK
Interior Color
black
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
back-up camera
satellite radio sirius
parking distance control (pdc)
sunroof/moonroof
rear air conditioning
third seat
Equipment
7 PASSENGER
AM/FM/CD
FOG LIGHTS
POWER WINDOWS
ABS
BACK-UP CAMERA
POWER DRIVER SEAT
REAR A/C YES
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
CLOTH SEATS
POWER LOCKS
REAR DEFOGGER
AIR BAG
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER MIRRORS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
AIR CONDITIONING
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
POWER STEERING
TRACTION CONTROL
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! extra..
