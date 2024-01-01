Menu
Account
Sign In
clean Car Fax, safety & powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. SUN ROOF, Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!Body Style FWD 4DR 5 Doors 3.6L 6CYL GASOLINE FUEL Fuel Type Gasoline Transmission Automatic Transmission Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive Odometer Digits Exterior Color BLACK Interior Color black Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes High Value Options back-up camera satellite radio sirius parking distance control (pdc) sunroof/moonroof rear air conditioning third seat Equipment 7 PASSENGER AM/FM/CD FOG LIGHTS POWER WINDOWS ABS BACK-UP CAMERA POWER DRIVER SEAT REAR A/C YES ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL CLOTH SEATS POWER LOCKS REAR DEFOGGER AIR BAG CRUISE CONTROL POWER MIRRORS SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS AIR CONDITIONING ELECTRIC MIRRORS POWER STEERING TRACTION CONTROL BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! extra..

2015 Dodge Journey

289,000 KM

Details Description

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Journey

FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Journey

FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

  1. 11080856
  2. 11080856
  3. 11080856
  4. 11080856
  5. 11080856
  6. 11080856
  7. 11080856
  8. 11080856
  9. 11080856
  10. 11080856
  11. 11080856
  12. 11080856
  13. 11080856
  14. 11080856
  15. 11080856
  16. 11080856
  17. 11080856
  18. 11080856
  19. 11080856
  20. 11080856
  21. 11080856
  22. 11080856
  23. 11080856
Contact Seller

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
289,000KM
Used
VIN 3c4pdcgg8ft609324

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0340
  • Mileage 289,000 KM

Vehicle Description

clean Car Fax, safety & powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. SUN ROOF, Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!Body Style
FWD 4DR
5 Doors
3.6L 6CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Exterior Color
BLACK
Interior Color
black
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
back-up camera
satellite radio sirius
parking distance control (pdc)
sunroof/moonroof
rear air conditioning
third seat
Equipment
7 PASSENGER
AM/FM/CD
FOG LIGHTS
POWER WINDOWS
ABS
BACK-UP CAMERA
POWER DRIVER SEAT
REAR A/C YES
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
CLOTH SEATS
POWER LOCKS
REAR DEFOGGER
AIR BAG
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER MIRRORS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
AIR CONDITIONING
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
POWER STEERING
TRACTION CONTROL
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! extra..

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Japanese Sport Car

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Crew for sale in Fenwick, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Crew 250,000 KM $8,490 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Canada Value Package for sale in Fenwick, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Canada Value Package 298,000 KM $5,490 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SXT for sale in Fenwick, ON
2014 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SXT 255,000 KM $5,990 + tax & lic

Email Japanese Sport Car

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-8404

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey