<div><font color=#000000 face=Tahoma, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif><span>Welcome to Easton Auto Sales, your premier destination for quality pre-owned vehicles. Step into adventure with our stunning 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara, boasting a distinctive Sand leather interior that exudes elegance and rugged charm.</span></font></div><br /><div><span>Equipped with a Sky One-Touch Power Top, this Wrangler offers unparalleled convenience for soaking up the sun or stargazing on your journeys. With only 62,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Wrangler is in impeccable condition, ensuring reliability and performance for years to come.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Rest assured with our clean Carfax report, providing you with peace of mind and confidence in your purchase. Under the hood, a robust 6-cylinder engine delivers the power and capability you expect from a Jeep Wrangler.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Experience comfort and convenience with features such as navigation, heated steering wheel, and heated seats, ensuring every drive is a pleasure, no matter the weather or terrain.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>As an OMVIC Certified dealer and proud member of the UCDA, we uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in all our transactions. Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule a test drive and discover the thrill of owning a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara. Adventure awaits!</span><br></div>

2019 Jeep Wrangler

62,505 KM

$41,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_AccidentFree

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

