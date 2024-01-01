$41,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara Sky One-Touch Power Top
2019 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara Sky One-Touch Power Top
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$41,900
+ taxes & licensing
62,505KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4HJXEG0KW607837
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Mileage 62,505 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Easton Auto Sales, your premier destination for quality pre-owned vehicles. Step into adventure with our stunning 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara, boasting a distinctive Sand leather interior that exudes elegance and rugged charm.
Equipped with a Sky One-Touch Power Top, this Wrangler offers unparalleled convenience for soaking up the sun or stargazing on your journeys. With only 62,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Wrangler is in impeccable condition, ensuring reliability and performance for years to come.
Rest assured with our clean Carfax report, providing you with peace of mind and confidence in your purchase. Under the hood, a robust 6-cylinder engine delivers the power and capability you expect from a Jeep Wrangler.
Experience comfort and convenience with features such as navigation, heated steering wheel, and heated seats, ensuring every drive is a pleasure, no matter the weather or terrain.
As an OMVIC Certified dealer and proud member of the UCDA, we uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in all our transactions. Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule a test drive and discover the thrill of owning a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara. Adventure awaits!
Equipped with a Sky One-Touch Power Top, this Wrangler offers unparalleled convenience for soaking up the sun or stargazing on your journeys. With only 62,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Wrangler is in impeccable condition, ensuring reliability and performance for years to come.
Rest assured with our clean Carfax report, providing you with peace of mind and confidence in your purchase. Under the hood, a robust 6-cylinder engine delivers the power and capability you expect from a Jeep Wrangler.
Experience comfort and convenience with features such as navigation, heated steering wheel, and heated seats, ensuring every drive is a pleasure, no matter the weather or terrain.
As an OMVIC Certified dealer and proud member of the UCDA, we uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in all our transactions. Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule a test drive and discover the thrill of owning a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara. Adventure awaits!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
2008 BMW 1 Series 135i Coupe 157,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2002 Toyota Camry Solara SE CONVERTIBLE 178,215 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Buick Encore Preferred FWD 96,950 KM $20,900 + tax & lic
Email Easton Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$41,900
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2019 Jeep Wrangler