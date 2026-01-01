$26,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Ford Explorer
XLT AWD
2020 Ford Explorer
XLT AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
103,545KM
VIN 1FMSK8DH3LGB86769
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,545 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
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$26,900
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Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2020 Ford Explorer