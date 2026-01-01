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2020 Ford Explorer

103,545 KM

Details Features

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14220875

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT AWD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
103,545KM
VIN 1FMSK8DH3LGB86769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,545 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
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613-561-5172

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$26,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2020 Ford Explorer