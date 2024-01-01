Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Hat to get 2024 RAV4 hybrid! This 2024 is an SE model and is equipped with a sunroof, heated seats, rear vision camera, lane departure warning, heated steering wheel and much more. Call us to day schedule a test drive. WE NEED YOUR TRADE. </div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>EASTON AUTO SALES INC</div><br /><div>OMVIC CERTIFIED and UCDA member</div><br /><div><br></div>

2024 Toyota RAV4

755 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid SE Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid SE Sunroof

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

  1. 11104741
  2. 11104741
  3. 11104741
  4. 11104741
  5. 11104741
  6. 11104741
  7. 11104741
  8. 11104741
  9. 11104741
  10. 11104741
  11. 11104741
  12. 11104741
  13. 11104741
  14. 11104741
  15. 11104741
  16. 11104741
  17. 11104741
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
755KM
Used
VIN 2T34WRFV9RW210967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 755 KM

Vehicle Description

Hat to get 2024 RAV4 hybrid! This 2024 is an SE model and is equipped with a sunroof, heated seats, rear vision camera, lane departure warning, heated steering wheel and much more. Call us to day schedule a test drive. WE NEED YOUR TRADE.


EASTON AUTO SALES INC
OMVIC CERTIFIED and UCDA member

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Leather Interior

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Crew Cab 4WD Leather for sale in Gananoque, ON
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Crew Cab 4WD Leather 7,000 KM $68,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Outback Convenience AWD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2020 Subaru Outback Convenience AWD 115,751 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V LX AWD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2021 Honda CR-V LX AWD 50,500 KM $30,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
2024 Toyota RAV4