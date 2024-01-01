Menu
The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime stands out in the plug-in hybrid SUV market, packed with 2.5L 4-cylinder plug-in hybrid system producing a combined 302 horsepower, Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive, 9-inch touchscreen display with Toyotas Audio Multimedia system, Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility, SofTex®-trimmed heated front seats, Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist and so much more! This vehicle comes with a clean CARFAX!

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

78,168KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTMGB3FV8MD022985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,168 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime stands out in the plug-in hybrid SUV market, packed with 2.5L 4-cylinder plug-in hybrid system producing a combined 302 horsepower, Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive, 9-inch touchscreen display with Toyotas Audio Multimedia system, Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility, SofTex®-trimmed heated front seats, Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist and so much more! This vehicle comes with a clean CARFAX!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



The above advertised price and payment quote are applicable to finance purchases. Cash pricing is an additional $699. We have done this in an effort to keep our advertised pricing competitive to the market. Please consult your sales professional for further details and an explanation of costs.



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Hollett (Sales) - Extension 104 - Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Purdy (Finance) - Extension 103 - Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian Doyle (Sales and Finance) - Extension 106 - Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Johnston (Director of Awesome Times) - Extension 101 - Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Toyota RAV4