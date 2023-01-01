2014 Honda Civic

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 4 , 1 4 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10013844

10013844 Stock #: 14-30295GT

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 84,148 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.