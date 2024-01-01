Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;>2011 Toyota Venza Base AWD, 4 cylinder 2.7L engine with 6 speed automatic transmission. Grey cloth seats, dual front impact airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, Sunroof and backup camera. Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM radio with a CD player. Cruise control. 153k km Asking $10,495. </span></p>

153,995 KM

Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
153,995KM
VIN 4T3BA3BB1BU020049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,995 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Toyota Venza Base AWD, 4 cylinder 2.7L engine with 6 speed automatic transmission. Grey cloth seats, dual front impact airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, Sunroof and backup camera. Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM radio with a CD player. Cruise control. 153k km Asking $10,495.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

