$10,495+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Venza
Base AWD
2011 Toyota Venza
Base AWD
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
153,995KM
VIN 4T3BA3BB1BU020049
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 153,995 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Toyota Venza Base AWD, 4 cylinder 2.7L engine with 6 speed automatic transmission. Grey cloth seats, dual front impact airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, Sunroof and backup camera. Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM radio with a CD player. Cruise control. 153k km Asking $10,495.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-XXXX(click to show)
$10,495
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice 417
613-425-2225
2011 Toyota Venza