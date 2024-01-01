Menu
For Sale: 2012 Kia Forte LX 

Comes with Safety and a 6-month warranty on the engine and transmission.

Reliable and fuel-efficient 2012 Kia Forte LX in great condition. Clean interior, low kilometers, regularly maintained, clean title, rust proofing/ undercoating done since 2016. Contact Info: 819-319-8081 / bakir2703@gmail.com.

2012 Kia Forte

99,000 KM

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
2012 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto LX Plus

2012 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto LX Plus

Location

Prodigy Auto

5669 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3

613-606-7665

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN knaft4a27c5577489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For Sale: 2012 Kia Forte LX 

Comes with Safety and a 6-month warranty on the engine and transmission.

Reliable and fuel-efficient 2012 Kia Forte LX in great condition. Clean interior, low kilometers, regularly maintained, clean title, rust proofing/ undercoating done since 2016. Contact Info: 819-319-8081 / bakir2703@gmail.com.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Prodigy Auto

Prodigy Auto

5669 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3

613-606-XXXX

613-606-7665

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prodigy Auto

613-606-7665

2012 Kia Forte