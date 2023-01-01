Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze Safety Certified for sale in Gloucester, ON

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

126,000 KM

Details Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

Safety Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

Safety Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

  1. 1701393400
  2. 1701393400
  3. 1701393400
  4. 1701393400
  5. 1701393400
  6. 1701393400
  7. 1701393400
  8. 1701393400
  9. 1701393400
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
126,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PA5SH1D7219003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ehab's Auto

Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Safety Certified for sale in Gloucester, ON
2015 Hyundai Sonata Safety Certified 138,000 KM $12,699 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Safety Certified for sale in Gloucester, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra Safety Certified 148,000 KM SOLD + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Safety Certified for sale in Gloucester, ON
2015 Hyundai Sonata Safety Certified 148,000 KM $12,499 + tax & lic

Email Ehab's Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

Call Dealer

613-240-XXXX

(click to show)

613-240-3316

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Cruze