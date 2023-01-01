$13,699+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,699
+ taxes & licensing
Ehab's Auto
613-240-3316
2013 Ford Fusion
2013 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,699
+ taxes & licensing
136,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10457754
- VIN: 3FA6P0H95DR293673
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. - Safety Inspected - Clean Title - No Accidents
Extended warranty available up to 48 months available Price : $ 13,699 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa Ontario K1T 3W6 (613) 240-3316
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ehab's Auto
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6