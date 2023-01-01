Menu
2013 Ford Fusion

136,000 KM

$13,699

+ tax & licensing
$13,699

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2013 Ford Fusion

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,699

+ taxes & licensing

136,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10457754
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H95DR293673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. - Safety Inspected - Clean Title - No Accidents

Extended warranty available up to 48 months available Price : $ 13,699 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa Ontario K1T 3W6 (613) 240-3316

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

