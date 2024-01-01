Menu
2013 Honda Odyssey EX-L 8 Seats - 147 km Financing Available for Good or Bad Credit 100% Approvals - Safety Included - Clean - No Accidents - 147,000 km - Leather Seats - 8 seats - Sunroof - Alloy wheels - DVD / entertainment - Backup Camera - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Adaptive Cruise Control - Rear Defroster Financing Available - 100% Approvals To Apply click on the link https://ehabsauto.ca/financing/ - Good Credit - Bad Credit - New Credit - Newcomers - Work Permits Extended warranty available Price : $ 17,495 + HST & Licensing Ehab's Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa Ontario K1T 3W6 (613) 240-3316⁩

2013 Honda Odyssey

147,000 KM

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

147,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNRL5H68DB507840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

