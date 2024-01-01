$17,495+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Odyssey
4dr Wgn EX-L w/RES
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
$17,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Honda Odyssey EX-L 8 Seats - 147 km Financing Available for Good or Bad Credit 100% Approvals - Safety Included - Clean - No Accidents - 147,000 km - Leather Seats - 8 seats - Sunroof - Alloy wheels - DVD / entertainment - Backup Camera - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Adaptive Cruise Control - Rear Defroster Financing Available - 100% Approvals To Apply click on the link https://ehabsauto.ca/financing/ - Good Credit - Bad Credit - New Credit - Newcomers - Work Permits Extended warranty available Price : $ 17,495 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa Ontario K1T 3W6 (613) 240-3316
