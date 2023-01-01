$10,599+ tax & licensing
$10,599
+ taxes & licensing
Ehab's Auto
2013 Kia Forte
2013 Kia Forte
Safety Certified
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,599
+ taxes & licensing
108,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9646105
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
