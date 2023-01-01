Menu
2013 Kia Forte

108,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,599

+ tax & licensing
Ehab's Auto

Safety Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

108,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9646105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Kia Forte LX - 109 kmPrice $10,599- Financing for All types of Credit- Safety Included- 109,000- Automatic- 2.0L 4 cylinder- Alloy wheels- Heated Seats- Power windows- Air conditioning- Cruise Control- BluetoothFinancing Available - 100% Approval- Good Credit- Bad Credit- New Credit- Newcomers welcomeExtended warranty availablePrice : $10,599+ HST & LicensingEhab's Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa OntarioK1T 3W6Call613-240-3316

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
