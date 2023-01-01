Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Kia Sorento

141,000 KM

Details Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Kia Sorento

LX-Safety Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Sorento

LX-Safety Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

  1. 1701978843
  2. 1701978843
  3. 1701978843
  4. 1701978842
  5. 1701978843
  6. 1701978843
  7. 1701978843
  8. 1701978843
  9. 1701978843
  10. 1701978843
  11. 1701978843
  12. 1701978843
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
141,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYKTDA27DG329267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ehab's Auto

Used 2015 Nissan Rogue SV- Safety Certified for sale in Gloucester, ON
2015 Nissan Rogue SV- Safety Certified 117,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze Safety Certified for sale in Gloucester, ON
2013 Chevrolet Cruze Safety Certified 126,000 KM SOLD
Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Safety Certified for sale in Gloucester, ON
2015 Hyundai Sonata Safety Certified 138,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

Email Ehab's Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

Call Dealer

613-240-XXXX

(click to show)

613-240-3316

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Sorento