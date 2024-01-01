Menu
<p>2013 Mitsubishi Outlander LS AWD, 6 cyl and 3.0L engine AWD. 7 seaters, Black heated cloth front seats, Power locks, Power windows, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Blue tooth and hands free phone connectivity with voice control, AM/FM radio with a CD player, Backup Camera. 171k KM. Asking $8,495.</p>

2013 Mitsubishi Outlander

171,166 KM

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander

LS AWD

2013 Mitsubishi Outlander

LS AWD

Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

171,166KM
Used
VIN JA4JT3AX7DU607000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 171,166 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Mitsubishi Outlander LS AWD, 6 cyl and 3.0L engine AWD. 7 seaters, Black heated cloth front seats, Power locks, Power windows, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Blue tooth and hands free phone connectivity with voice control, AM/FM radio with a CD player, Backup Camera. 171k KM. Asking $8,495.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice 417

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice 417

613-425-2225

2013 Mitsubishi Outlander