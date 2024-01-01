$8,495+ tax & licensing
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander
LS AWD
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
171,166KM
Used
VIN JA4JT3AX7DU607000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 171,166 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander LS AWD, 6 cyl and 3.0L engine AWD. 7 seaters, Black heated cloth front seats, Power locks, Power windows, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Blue tooth and hands free phone connectivity with voice control, AM/FM radio with a CD player, Backup Camera. 171k KM. Asking $8,495.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander