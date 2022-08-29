Menu
2013 Nissan Pathfinder

108,000 KM

$15,699

+ tax & licensing
$15,699

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

SL AWD - 7 Seats

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

SL AWD - 7 Seats

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,699

+ taxes & licensing

108,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9231592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Nissan Pathfinder SL - 7 seats

Fully Loaded - 108km

Price $ 15,699

- Finance Available- Any Credit

- Safety Included 

- 108,000 Km

- AWD 

- 7 Seats 

- Sunroof / Moonroof 

-Leather Seats 

-Push Start 

- Heated Seats 

- Heated Steering wheel 

- Dual climate control

- Backup Camera

- Parking sensors 

- Automatic

- 3.5L V6

- Alloy Wheels 

- Air conditioning

- Power Windows 

- Power Brakes

- Power Locks

- Cruise Control

- Keyless Entry 

 

Finance available through Banks & Private lenders - 100% Approval 

 

- Good Credit

- Bad Credit 

- New Credit

- New Comers 

 

Extended warranty available 

 

Price : $ 15,699 + HST & Licensing

 

Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa

4603 Bank Street 

Ottawa Ontario 

K1T 3W6

 

Call 

613-240-3316

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

