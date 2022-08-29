$15,699+ tax & licensing
613-240-3316
2013 Nissan Pathfinder
SL AWD - 7 Seats
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,699
- Listing ID: 9231592
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 108,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Nissan Pathfinder SL - 7 seats
Fully Loaded - 108km
Price $ 15,699
- Finance Available- Any Credit
- Safety Included
- 108,000 Km
- AWD
- 7 Seats
- Sunroof / Moonroof
-Leather Seats
-Push Start
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering wheel
- Dual climate control
- Backup Camera
- Parking sensors
- Automatic
- 3.5L V6
- Alloy Wheels
- Air conditioning
- Power Windows
- Power Brakes
- Power Locks
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
Finance available through Banks & Private lenders - 100% Approval
- Good Credit
- Bad Credit
- New Credit
- New Comers
Extended warranty available
Price : $ 15,699 + HST & Licensing
Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa
4603 Bank Street
Ottawa Ontario
K1T 3W6
Call
Vehicle Features
