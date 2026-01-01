Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2014 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus for sale in Gloucester, ON

2014 Dodge Challenger

181,450 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Dodge Challenger

SXT Plus

Watch This Vehicle
14498751

2014 Dodge Challenger

SXT Plus

Location

Riod Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-878-7436

  1. 14498751
  2. 14498751
  3. 14498751
  4. 14498751
  5. 14498751
  6. 14498751
  7. 14498751
  8. 14498751
  9. 14498751
  10. 14498751
  11. 14498751
  12. 14498751
  13. 14498751
  14. 14498751
  15. 14498751
  16. 14498751
  17. 14498751
  18. 14498751
  19. 14498751
  20. 14498751
  21. 14498751
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
181,450KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C3CDYAG7EH101975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,450 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Riod Auto

Used 2014 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus for sale in Gloucester, ON
2014 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus 181,450 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Lexus CT 200h Hybrid for sale in Gloucester, ON
2011 Lexus CT 200h Hybrid 182,451 KM $9,495 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Infiniti Q50 LUXE for sale in Gloucester, ON
2023 Infiniti Q50 LUXE 24,422 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Email Riod Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riod Auto

Riod Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-878-XXXX

(click to show)

613-878-7436

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Riod Auto

613-878-7436

2014 Dodge Challenger