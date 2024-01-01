Menu
Financing Available for Good or Bad Credit 100% Approvals - Safety Certificate Included - Clean - No Accidents - 131,000 km - Alloy wheels - Automatic transmission - Backup Camera - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster Financing Available - 100% Approvals To Apply click on the link https://ehabsauto.ca/financing/ Extended warranty available Price : $ 12,495 + HST & Licensing Ehab's Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa Ontario K1T 3W6 (613) 240-3316⁩

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

131,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT - Safety Certified

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT - Safety Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG3ER141687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing Available for Good or Bad Credit 100% Approvals - Safety Certificate Included - Clean - No Accidents - 131,000 km - Alloy wheels - Automatic transmission - Backup Camera - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster Financing Available - 100% Approvals To Apply click on the link https://ehabsauto.ca/financing/ Extended warranty available Price : $ 12,495 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa Ontario K1T 3W6 (613) 240-3316⁩

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-XXXX

613-240-3316

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan