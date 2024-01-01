$12,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT - Safety Certified
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT - Safety Certified
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
$12,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 131,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing Available for Good or Bad Credit 100% Approvals - Safety Certificate Included - Clean - No Accidents - 131,000 km - Alloy wheels - Automatic transmission - Backup Camera - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster Financing Available - 100% Approvals To Apply click on the link https://ehabsauto.ca/financing/ Extended warranty available Price : $ 12,495 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa Ontario K1T 3W6 (613) 240-3316
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ehab's Auto
Email Ehab's Auto
Ehab's Auto
Call Dealer
613-240-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-240-3316