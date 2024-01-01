$8,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe
2dr Cpe Auto GL
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 103,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe - 103km Price $ 8,495 - No Accidents - Clean Carfax - Financing Available - Fast Approvals - Ontario Safety Certificate Included - Extended Warranty Available - 103,000 km - 1.8L 4 cylinder - 2 Doors - 5 Passenger - Automatic transmission - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster - Bluetooth Extended Warranty Available We offer financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders. Guaranteed loans for Good, Bad, and No Credit Price : $8,495 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa , ON (613) 240-3316
613-240-3316