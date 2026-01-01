Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2018 Hyundai Elantra GL -118 km $12,495 | No Accidents | Clean Carfax ✅ Ontario Safety Included ✅ Extended Warranty Available ✅ Flexible Payment Options ✔ 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine ✔ 118,,000 km ✔ Heated Seats ✔ Heated Steering Wheel ✔ Backup Camera ✔ Blind Spot Monitoring ✔ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto ✔ Bluetooth Connectivity ✔ Air Conditioning ✔ Power Windows & Locks ✔ Cruise Control ✔ Alloy Wheels Fast Approvals - Flexible Payments Price: $12,495 + hst & Licensing Ehab’s Auto 4603 Bank St Ottawa, ON K1T 3W6 Message or call: (613) 240-3316</p>

2018 Hyundai Elantra

118,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL - Certified

Watch This Vehicle
14116444

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL - Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

  1. 1779039009
  2. 1779039009
  3. 1779039009
  4. 1779039009
  5. 1779039009
  6. 1779039009
  7. 1779039009
  8. 1779039009
  9. 1779039009
  10. 1779039009
  11. 1779039009
  12. 1779039009
  13. 1779039009
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
118,000KM
VIN KMHD84LFXJU674986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Hyundai Elantra GL -118 km $12,495 | No Accidents | Clean Carfax ✅ Ontario Safety Included ✅ Extended Warranty Available ✅ Flexible Payment Options ✔ 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine ✔ 118,,000 km ✔ Heated Seats ✔ Heated Steering Wheel ✔ Backup Camera ✔ Blind Spot Monitoring ✔ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto ✔ Bluetooth Connectivity ✔ Air Conditioning ✔ Power Windows & Locks ✔ Cruise Control ✔ Alloy Wheels Fast Approvals - Flexible Payments Price: $12,495 + hst & Licensing Ehab’s Auto 4603 Bank St Ottawa, ON K1T 3W6 Message or call: (613) 240-3316

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ehab's Auto

Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Gloucester, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra GL 144,000 KM SOLD
Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L - AWD -Certified for sale in Gloucester, ON
2018 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L - AWD -Certified 0 $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra No Accidents - Certified for sale in Gloucester, ON
2019 Hyundai Elantra No Accidents - Certified 144,000 KM $12,695 + tax & lic

Email Ehab's Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-240-XXXX

(click to show)

613-240-3316

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2018 Hyundai Elantra