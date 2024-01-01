Menu
<p class=MsoNormal>2014 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWD, 4 cylinder 2.4L engine with automatic transmission and 4WD. Black cloth heated seats, power doors and power windows, power mirrors and cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity. 140,850k KM. Asking $11,495.</p>

140,850 KM

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

140,850KM
Used
VIN JA4AZ2A3XEZ606045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,850 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWD, 4 cylinder 2.4L engine with automatic transmission and 4WD. Black cloth heated seats, power doors and power windows, power mirrors and cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity. 140,850k KM. Asking $11,495.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

