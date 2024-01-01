Menu
<p class=MsoNormal>2019 KIA Optima Hybrid, 4 cylinder 2.4L engine with automatic transmission. Black cloth seating, Driver memory settings, Front heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Air conditioning, Power locks, Power mirrors, Power windows, Dual front impact airbags, Side airbags, Multi function steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, Rearview camera. 147k KM Asking $15,995.</p>

Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Actions
147,622KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,622 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

2019 Kia Optima