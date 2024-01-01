$15,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Optima
EX
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,622 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 KIA Optima Hybrid, 4 cylinder 2.4L engine with automatic transmission. Black cloth seating, Driver memory settings, Front heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Air conditioning, Power locks, Power mirrors, Power windows, Dual front impact airbags, Side airbags, Multi function steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, Rearview camera. 147k KM Asking $15,995.
Vehicle Features
Auto Choice 417
