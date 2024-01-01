Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=line-height: 108%; margin-bottom: 0.28cm;><span style=color: #000000;>2014 Nissan Altima, 6 cylinder 3.5L engine and automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Leather heated seats and sunroof, Push start button, Air conditioning, Power locks, Power mirrors, Power windows, Dual front impact airbags, Side airbags, AM/FM radio with a CD player and cruise control. Has 2 sets of tires (summer tires with alloy wheels) (Winter tires on steel rims). 79k km Asking $13,995. </span></p>

2014 Nissan Altima

79,560 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Nissan Altima

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Altima

SL

Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

  1. 1714521462
  2. 1714521465
  3. 1714521468
  4. 1714521471
  5. 1714521474
  6. 1714521477
  7. 1714521479
  8. 1714521482
  9. 1714521485
  10. 1714521488
  11. 1714521490
  12. 1714521493
  13. 1714521496
  14. 1714521501
  15. 1714521504
  16. 1714521506
  17. 1714521510
  18. 1714521513
  19. 1714521515
  20. 1714521518
  21. 1714521521
  22. 1714521525
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
79,560KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4BL3AP1EN232717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,560 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Nissan Altima, 6 cylinder 3.5L engine and automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Leather heated seats and sunroof, Push start button, Air conditioning, Power locks, Power mirrors, Power windows, Dual front impact airbags, Side airbags, AM/FM radio with a CD player and cruise control. Has 2 sets of tires (summer tires with alloy wheels) (Winter tires on steel rims). 79k km Asking $13,995.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice 417

Used 2012 Hyundai Accent GLS for sale in Gloucester, ON
2012 Hyundai Accent GLS 126,690 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Subaru WRX AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2013 Subaru WRX AWD 243,858 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander LS AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander LS AWD 171,166 KM $8,495 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice 417

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice 417

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

Call Dealer

613-425-XXXX

(click to show)

613-425-2225

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice 417

613-425-2225

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Altima