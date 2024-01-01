$13,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Altima
SL
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,560 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Nissan Altima, 6 cylinder 3.5L engine and automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Leather heated seats and sunroof, Push start button, Air conditioning, Power locks, Power mirrors, Power windows, Dual front impact airbags, Side airbags, AM/FM radio with a CD player and cruise control. Has 2 sets of tires (summer tires with alloy wheels) (Winter tires on steel rims). 79k km Asking $13,995.
Vehicle Features
Auto Choice 417
