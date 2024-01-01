$13,695+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
SL - 7 Seats Certified
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
SL - 7 Seats Certified
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,695
+ taxes & licensing
Used
123,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AR2MM5EC659597
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 123,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
- We Finance Everyone- No Accidents - Carfax Included- Safety Certificate Included- 123,000 km- Navigation- AWD- Backup Camera- Blind Spot detection- Alloy Wheels- Leather Seats-7 Seats- Rear parking sensors- Heated Seats- Power windows- Air conditioning- Cruise Control- Rear Defroster- Keyless Entry- BluetoothExtended Warranty AvailablePrice : $ 13,695 + HST & LicensingLow Monthly Payment Options Available !Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa OntarioK1T 3W6(613) 240-3316
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ehab's Auto
2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 2.0L 131,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic EX 104,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda CX-5 CX-5 AWD- Ontario Safety Included 122,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Email Ehab's Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-240-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,695
+ taxes & licensing
Ehab's Auto
613-240-3316
2014 Nissan Pathfinder