2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div class=xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs x126k92a style=white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; margin: 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; caret-color: #050505; color: #050505; font-size: 15px;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;> </div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- We Finance Everyone</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- No Accidents - Carfax Included</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Safety Certificate Included</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- 123,000 km</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Navigation</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- AWD</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Backup Camera</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Blind Spot detection</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Alloy Wheels</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Leather Seats</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>-7 Seats</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Rear parking sensors</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Heated Seats</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Power windows</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Air conditioning</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Cruise Control</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Rear Defroster</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Keyless Entry</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Bluetooth</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; caret-color: #050505; color: #050505; font-size: 15px;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Extended Warranty Available</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; caret-color: #050505; color: #050505; font-size: 15px;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Price : $ 13,695 + HST & Licensing</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Low Monthly Payment Options Available !</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; caret-color: #050505; color: #050505; font-size: 15px;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>4603 Bank Street</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Ottawa Ontario</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>K1T 3W6</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; caret-color: #050505; color: #050505; font-size: 15px;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>(613) 240-3316</div></div>

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

123,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,695

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

SL - 7 Seats Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

SL - 7 Seats Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

  1. 1727108311
  2. 1727108323
  3. 1727108341
  4. 1727108369
  5. 1727108381
  6. 1727108396
  7. 1727108410
  8. 1727108441
  9. 1727108576
  10. 1727108596
  11. 1727108611
  12. 1727108635
  13. 1727108646
  14. 1727108661
  15. 1727108677
  16. 1727108690
  17. 1727108856
  18. 1727108871
  19. 1727108894
  20. 1727108906
  21. 1727108913
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,695

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
123,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM5EC659597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 - We Finance Everyone- No Accidents - Carfax Included- Safety Certificate Included- 123,000 km- Navigation- AWD- Backup Camera- Blind Spot detection- Alloy Wheels- Leather Seats-7 Seats- Rear parking sensors- Heated Seats- Power windows- Air conditioning- Cruise Control- Rear Defroster- Keyless Entry- BluetoothExtended Warranty AvailablePrice : $ 13,695 + HST & LicensingLow Monthly Payment Options Available !Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa OntarioK1T 3W6(613) 240-3316

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ehab's Auto

Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 2.0L for sale in Gloucester, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 2.0L 131,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic EX for sale in Gloucester, ON
2015 Honda Civic EX 104,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 CX-5 AWD- Ontario Safety Included for sale in Gloucester, ON
2015 Mazda CX-5 CX-5 AWD- Ontario Safety Included 122,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Email Ehab's Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-240-XXXX

(click to show)

613-240-3316

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,695

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Pathfinder