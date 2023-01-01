Menu
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

130,000 KM

Details Features

$13,850

+ tax & licensing
Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0L - 4 Cylinder AWD

Location

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

130,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9563248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

