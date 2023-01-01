$13,850+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan
2.0L (AWD) Certified
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
- Heated Seats
- Alloy Wheels
- Power windows
- Air conditioning
- Cruise Control
Financing Available - 100% Approval
- Good Credit
- Bad Credit
- New Credit
- Newcomers welcome
Extended warranty available
Price : $13,850 + HST & Licensing
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
