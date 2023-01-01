Menu
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
Ehab's Auto

2.0L (AWD) Certified

2.0L (AWD) Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

130,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9646222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.

- Certified 

- 130,000

- AWD

- 2.0 L 4 cylinder 

- Heated Seats

- Alloy Wheels 

- Power windows 

- Air conditioning 

- Cruise Control

 

Financing Available - 100% Approval 

 

- Good Credit

- Bad Credit

- New Credit

- Newcomers welcome 

 

Extended warranty available 

 

Price : $13,850 + HST & Licensing

 

Ehabs Auto -Ottawa

4603 Bank Street 

Ottawa Ontario 

K1T 3W6

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Warranty Available

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
