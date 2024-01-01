$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Hyundai Elantra
Safety Certified
2015 Hyundai Elantra
Safety Certified
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
114,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5NPDH4AE4FH626786
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Financing Available for Good or Bad Credit100% Approvals- Safety Included- Clean Title - No Accidents- 1.8 L 4 cylinder- Automatic transmission- 114,000 km- Heated Seats- Power windows- Air conditioning- Cruise Control- Rear DefrosterFinancing Available - 100% ApprovalTo Apply click on the linkhttps://ehabsauto.ca/financing/- Good Credit- Bad Credit- New Credit- Newcomers- Work PermitsExtended warranty availablePrice : $ 9,995+ HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa OntarioK1T 3W6(613) 240-3316
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ehab's Auto
2013 Honda Odyssey EX-L w/RES 147,000 KM SOLD
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 L (AWD) certified 112,000 KM SOLD
2016 Hyundai Tucson Safety Certificate 164,000 KM SOLD
Email Ehab's Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Call Dealer
613-240-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ehab's Auto
613-240-3316
2015 Hyundai Elantra