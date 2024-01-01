Menu
2015 Hyundai Elantra GLS -140 km
- No Accidents
- We Finance Everyone
- Safety Certificate Included
- Carfax Included
- 140,000 km
- Sunroof
- Backup Camera
- Alloy wheels
- Automatic transmission
- Heated Seats
- Power windows
- Air conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Rear Defroster
- Bluetooth
Extended Warranty Options Available
Price : $ 10,495 + HST & Licensing
Financing Options Available
Ehab's Auto -Ottawa
4603 Bank Street
Ottawa , ON
(613) 240-3316

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDH4AE5FU267790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Hyundai Elantra GLS -140 km- No Accidents- We Finance Everyone- Safety Certificate Included- Carfax Included- 140,000 km- Sunroof- Backup Camera- Alloy wheels- Automatic transmission- Heated Seats- Power windows- Air conditioning- Cruise Control- Rear Defroster- BluetoothExtended Warranty Options AvailablePrice : $ 10,495 + HST & LicensingFinancing Options AvailableEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa , ON(613) 240-3316

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

