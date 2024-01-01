$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Hyundai Tucson
FWD 4DR AUTO GL
2015 Hyundai Tucson
FWD 4DR AUTO GL
Location
Prodigy Auto
5669 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3
613-606-7665
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
168,587KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8JT3AF7FU116678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,587 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2015 Hyundai Tuscon GL, 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. Black Cloth seats, power doors, power windows, heated seats, bluetooth connectivity, cruise control. Carfax available upon request, car is well serviced. Listed for $8995 + tax. Call 613-606-7665 to inquire more information
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Prodigy Auto
2012 Hyundai Accent 5DR HB AUTO GLS 128,000 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SE PLUS 141,266 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Sienna CE 209,111 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Email Prodigy Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Prodigy Auto
5669 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3
Call Dealer
613-606-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Prodigy Auto
613-606-7665
2015 Hyundai Tucson