2015 Nissan Rogue

117,000 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Rogue

SV- Safety Certified

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV- Safety Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

117,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MTXFC808113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Nissan Rogue (117km) Price $ 14,995 Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. -Safety Inspected -Clean Title -2.5L 4 cylinder -Automatic Transmission -106,000km -Sunroof -Air conditioning -Cruise Control -Power Door Locks -Power Mirrors -Power Windows -Rear Window Defrost -Bluetooth Connection -Backup Camera  Financing Available - 100% Approval https://ehabsauto.ca/financing/ - Good Credit - Bad Credit - New Credit - Newcomers - Work Permits  Extended warranty available available  Price : $ 14,995 + HST & Licensing Ehab's Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa Ontario K1T 3W6 (613) 240-3316    

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

Call Dealer

613-240-XXXX

(click to show)

613-240-3316

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2015 Nissan Rogue