2015 Nissan Rogue
SV- Safety Certified
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
117,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MTXFC808113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Nissan Rogue (117km) Price $ 14,995 Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. -Safety Inspected -Clean Title -2.5L 4 cylinder -Automatic Transmission -106,000km -Sunroof -Air conditioning -Cruise Control -Power Door Locks -Power Mirrors -Power Windows -Rear Window Defrost -Bluetooth Connection -Backup Camera Financing Available - 100% Approval https://ehabsauto.ca/financing/ - Good Credit - Bad Credit - New Credit - Newcomers - Work Permits Extended warranty available available Price : $ 14,995 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa Ontario K1T 3W6 (613) 240-3316
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
