$15,899+ tax & licensing
$15,899
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT- Safety Certified
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
149,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Anthracite
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 149,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Warranty Available
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6