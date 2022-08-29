Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

149,000 KM

$15,899

+ tax & licensing
SXT- Safety Certified

SXT- Safety Certified

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

149,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9231703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXTPrice $ 15,899- Finance Available- Any Credit- Safety Included- 149,000 Km- 3.6 L 6 cylinders- Stow N Go- 7 Seats- Backup Camera- DVD player- Dual climate control- Backup Camera- Auto starter- Parking sensors- Air conditioning- Power Windows- Power Locks- Cruise Control- Keyless EntryFinance available through Banks & Private lenders - 100% Approval- Good Credit- Bad Credit- New Credit- New ComersExtended warranty availablePrice : $ 15,899 + HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa OntarioK1T 3W6Call613-240-3316

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Warranty Available

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

