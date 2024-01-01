Menu
<p class=MsoNormal>2016 Honda Fit, 4 cylinder 1.5L engine with automatic transmission. Air conditioning, Power locks, Power mirrors, Power windows, Dual front impact airbags, Side airbags, Cruise control, Touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera for added convenience and safety. 112k KM Asking $15,995.</p>

2016 Honda Fit

112,254 KM

Details

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

112,254KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3HGGK5H59GM109460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,254 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Honda Fit, 4 cylinder 1.5L engine with automatic transmission. Air conditioning, Power locks, Power mirrors, Power windows, Dual front impact airbags, Side airbags, Cruise control, Touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera for added convenience and safety. 112k KM Asking $15,995.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

