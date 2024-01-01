$15,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Fit
LX
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,254 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Honda Fit, 4 cylinder 1.5L engine with automatic transmission. Air conditioning, Power locks, Power mirrors, Power windows, Dual front impact airbags, Side airbags, Cruise control, Touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera for added convenience and safety. 112k KM Asking $15,995.
