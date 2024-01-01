$14,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Fit
EX 6-Speed Manual! Sunroof!
Location
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-2727
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
134,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3HGGK5G87FM104784
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
6-Speed Manual ! Sunroof ! Heated Seats ! Cru ! Air ! Alloy Wheels !
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
