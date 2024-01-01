Menu
6-Speed Manual ! Sunroof ! Heated Seats ! Cru ! Air ! Alloy Wheels !

2015 Honda Fit

134,000 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Fit

EX 6-Speed Manual! Sunroof!

2015 Honda Fit

EX 6-Speed Manual! Sunroof!

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

134,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3HGGK5G87FM104784

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

6-Speed Manual ! Sunroof ! Heated Seats ! Cru ! Air ! Alloy Wheels !

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

2015 Honda Fit