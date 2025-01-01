Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

103,000 KM

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance -Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Used
103,000KM
VIN KMHDH4AE3GU529730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Description

- No Accidents - Clean Carfax- Ontario Safety Certificate Included- Extended Warranty Available- 103,000 km- 1.8 L 4 cylinder- Alloy Wheels- Automatic transmission- Heated Seats- Bluetooth- Power windows- Power locks- Air conditioning- Cruise Control- Rear DefrosterExtended Warranty AvailableWe Finance Everyone !Price : $ 11,495 + HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa , ONCall

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316

2016 Hyundai Elantra