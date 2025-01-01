$11,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Hyundai Elantra
Sport Appearance -Certified
2016 Hyundai Elantra
Sport Appearance -Certified
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHDH4AE3GU529730
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 103,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
- No Accidents - Clean Carfax- Ontario Safety Certificate Included- Extended Warranty Available- 103,000 km- 1.8 L 4 cylinder- Alloy Wheels- Automatic transmission- Heated Seats- Bluetooth- Power windows- Power locks- Air conditioning- Cruise Control- Rear DefrosterExtended Warranty AvailableWe Finance Everyone !Price : $ 11,495 + HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa , ONCall
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ehab's Auto
2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance 132,000 KM $11,495 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO LE 94,000 KM SOLD
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan AWD-Certified 146,000 KM SOLD
Email Ehab's Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-240-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
Ehab's Auto
613-240-3316
2016 Hyundai Elantra