$15,955+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-240-3316
2016 Hyundai Sonata
2.4L GLS
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,955
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9734578
- VIN: 5NPE24AF0GH420686
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Hyundai Sonata GLS
Price : $15,995
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
- Certified
- 139,000km
- 2.4 L 4 cylinder
- Backup camera
- Heated Seats
- Alloy Wheels
- Power windows
- Air conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Sunroof / Moonroof
- Parking Sensors
- Power Seats
Financing Available - 100% Approval
- Good Credit
- Bad Credit
- New Credit
- Newcomers welcome
Extended warranty available
Price : $15,995 + HST & Licensing
Ehabs Auto -Ottawa
4603 Bank Street
Ottawa Ontario
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.