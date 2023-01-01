Menu
2016 Hyundai Sonata

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,955

+ tax & licensing
Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2.4L GLS

Location

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

139,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9734578
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF0GH420686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Hyundai Sonata GLS 

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.

 

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.

 

- Certified 

 

- 139,000km

 

- 2.4 L 4 cylinder 

 

- Backup camera

 

- Heated Seats

 

- Alloy Wheels 

 

- Power windows 

 

- Air conditioning 

 

- Cruise Control

 

- Sunroof / Moonroof

 

- Parking Sensors

 

- Power Seats 

 

 

Financing Available - 100% Approval 

 

- Good Credit

 

- Bad Credit

 

- New Credit

 

- Newcomers welcome 

 

Extended warranty available 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

