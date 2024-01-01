$15,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Sorento
EX - AWD 7 Seater
2016 Kia Sorento
EX - AWD 7 Seater
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 108,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing Available for Good or Bad Credit 100% Approvals - Safety Included - Clean - No Accidents - 108,000 km - 3.3L AWD - Leather Seats - 3rd Row seating - 7 seats - Alloy wheels - Automatic transmission - Backup Camera - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Adaptive Cruise Control - Rear Defroster Financing Available - 100% Approvals To Apply click on the link https://ehabsauto.ca/financing/ - Good Credit - Bad Credit - New Credit - Newcomers - Work Permits Extended warranty available Price : $ 15,995 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa Ontario K1T 3W6 (613) 240-3316
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ehab's Auto
Email Ehab's Auto
Ehab's Auto
Call Dealer
613-240-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-240-3316