<p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 18.75px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Financing Available for Good or Bad Credit 100% Approvals - Safety Included - Clean - No Accidents - 108,000 km - 3.3L AWD - Leather Seats - 3rd Row seating - 7 seats - Alloy wheels - Automatic transmission - Backup Camera - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Adaptive Cruise Control - Rear Defroster Financing Available - 100% Approvals To Apply click on the link https://ehabsauto.ca/financing/ - Good Credit - Bad Credit - New Credit - Newcomers - Work Permits Extended warranty available Price : $ 15,995 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa Ontario K1T 3W6 (613) 240-3316⁩</span></p><p> </p><p> </p>

2016 Kia Sorento

108,000 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Sorento

EX - AWD 7 Seater

2016 Kia Sorento

EX - AWD 7 Seater

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYPHDA58GG089894

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty Available

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

Call Dealer

613-240-XXXX

(click to show)

613-240-3316

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2016 Kia Sorento