Finance Available
- No Accidents - Carfax Included
- Safety Certificate Included
- Extended Warranty Available
- 2.4L 4 cylinder
- 124,000 km
- Parking Sensors
- Alloy Wheels
- Heated Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Power windows
- Air conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Rear Defroster
- Keyless Entry
- Bluetooth
We offer financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders.
Guaranteed loans for Good, Bad, and No Credit
Price : $ 12,995 + HST & Licensing
Ehab's Auto -Ottawa
4603 Bank Street
Ottawa Ontario
K1T 3W6
(613) 240-3316

2016 Kia Sorento

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2.4L 4 Cylinder- Certified

2.4L 4 Cylinder- Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
125,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYPG4A31GG044068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Available- No Accidents - Carfax Included- Safety Certificate Included- Extended Warranty Available- 2.4L 4 cylinder- 124,000 km- Parking Sensors- Alloy Wheels- Heated Seats- Heated Rear Seats- Power windows- Air conditioning- Cruise Control- Rear Defroster- Keyless Entry- BluetoothWe offer financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders.Guaranteed loans for Good, Bad, and No CreditPrice : $ 12,995 + HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa OntarioK1T 3W6(613) 240-3316

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

613-240-3316

