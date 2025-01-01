$13,695+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Hyundai Elantra
1.6L DCT Sport -Certified
2017 Hyundai Elantra
1.6L DCT Sport -Certified
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,695
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,000KM
VIN KMHD04LB8HU320446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
- Carfax No Accidents- Financing Available- Ontario Safety Certificate Included- Extended Warranty Available- 135,000 km- 1.6 L 4 cylinder- Automatic transmission- Apple CarPlay- Sunroof- Leather Seats- Alloy Wheels- Backup Camera- Heated Seats- Bluetooth- Power windows- Power locks- Air conditioning- Cruise Control- Rear DefrosterExtended Warranty AvailableWe Finance EveryonePrice : $13,695 + HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa , ON(613) 240-3316
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ehab's Auto
2018 Toyota Corolla LE- Certified 134,000 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL XL - 7 Seats 118,000 KM $16,495 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L Premium- Certified 114,000 KM $13,495 + tax & lic
Email Ehab's Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-240-XXXX(click to show)
$13,695
+ taxes & licensing
Ehab's Auto
613-240-3316
2017 Hyundai Elantra